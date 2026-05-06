Anne Curtis jams at Angel Locsin’s birthday party

Actress Anne Curtis joined the intimate birthday celebration of Angel Locsin last weekend alongside Chito Miranda.

Miranda shared on Instagram a video of him and Curtis performing the song “Halaga.”

The Parokya ni Edgar frontman said in his caption that he and Curtis have known each other for a long time and even call each other “pare.”

“Para siyang one of the boys. Ang gaan niyang kasama,” Miranda said.

It was also during Locsin’s birthday gathering that Curtis first met Miranda’s wife, actress Neri Naig.

“Matagal ko nang naku-kwento kay Neri kung gaano siya kabait kasi super fan siya ni Anne, pero na-amaze pa rin siya kung gaano ka-warm and ka-accommodating si Anne,” Miranda added.

Naig also posted a video of Curtis singing “Torn” by Natalie Imbruglia. Curtis jokingly asked them to say she sings well whenever they upload the clip.

“Ang ganda naman talaga ng pagkakakanta niya,” Naig replied, drawing laughter from the actress-host. / TRC S