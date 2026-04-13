Anne Curtis meets Hollywood idols in Tokyo

Anne Curtis went viral after she was seen interacting with Hollywood stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway during the red carpet premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” in Tokyo, Japan.

Curtis attended the event with content creator Mimiyuuuh, who represented 20th Century Studios Philippines.

Videos circulating online showed the pair walking the red carpet and greeting the Hollywood icons.

One fan posted on X: “Paano mo kinaya ’to @annecurtissmith, oh my God, this crossover,” to which Curtis replied, “Where did you get that? Who posted?”

It was later confirmed that the video originated from 20th Century Studios’ official social media pages.

Hathaway was reportedly amused upon learning that she and Curtis share the same first name, saying, “I’m also Anne.” / TRC S