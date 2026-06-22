Anne Curtis shares excitement over ‘BuyBust’ on Netflix

ANNE Curtis revealed that they are now in the “last three taping days” of “BuyBust: The Undesirables,” which is set to stream on Netflix.

“I’ve been focused on ‘BuyBust’ by Direk Erik Matti for the past three years. We dedicated three years to it and we’re almost done,” the actress said during a thanksgiving media conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

“We have been working on it for three years. Sometimes it gets really tiring — especially because it’s an action film. But when I see the preview, it’s so beautiful and worth it. I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Aside from “BuyBust,” Anne is also working on a psychological thriller directed by Mikhail Red and Ruel Bayani, who she last worked with on “No Other Woman.”

“With Direk Mik, I haven’t done a psychological thriller in a while. When the script landed on my lap, I thought it’s been so long since I’ve done something like this. I’m game — let’s get out of my comfort zone,” Anne said. / TRC