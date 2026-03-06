Cebu

Anne, Erwan now back in the PH after flight delays in the Middle East

Actress Anne Curtis, her husband Erwan Heussaff, and their daughter Dahlia Amélie Heussaff have returned to Manila after being stranded for several days in the Middle East due to canceled and rerouted flights.

Heussaff shared the update on his Instagram Story on Thursday night, March 5, 2026 posting a clip of their plane landing with the caption: “Last few days felt like weeks. Back in Manila.”

Earlier, Curtis’ mother, Carmen Ojales Curtis-Smith, confirmed that the actress, her husband and their daughter had reunited in Oman. She had also asked for prayers as the family worked out arrangements for their flight back to Manila. (NPG)

