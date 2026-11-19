Anne Hathaway has given birth to her third child with husband Adam Shulman, according to US media outlets.

In exclusive photos obtained by TMZ, the actress was seen walking around New York City while carrying her newborn in a baby carrier strapped to her chest. However, the baby’s sex has not been announced.

The couple’s first two children are both boys, Jonathan and Jack. Anne and Adam tied the knot in 2012.

2026 is shaping up to be a busy year for Anne. Aside from welcoming her new baby, she has several films lined up, including “The Odyssey,” “Verity,” “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” “Mother Mary” and “The End of Oak Street.” / TRC