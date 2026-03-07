Anne Hathaway’s Mother Mary to open in PH cinemas

ANNE HATHAWAY’S psychological pop thriller Mother Mary is set to open in Philippine cinemas on April 22, 2026, with local distribution handled by CreaZion Studios.

The release announcement coincided with the unveiling of the film’s Philippine trailer and poster.

Hathaway, known for roles in “Interstellar” and “The Devil Wears Prada,” plays the titular global pop star in the film produced by A24. The story follows “Mother Mary” as she reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer, Sam Anselm, portrayed by Michaela Coel (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), on the eve of a major comeback performance. Their reunion brings unresolved tensions and long-buried conflicts to the surface.

The film is written and directed by David Lowery, whose previous works include “The Green Knight” and “A Ghost Story.” The story explores themes of fame, identity and fractured friendships within the world of pop stardom.

“Mother Mary” features original music from Charli XCX, Jack Antonoff and FKA Twigs, who also appears in the film. Two singles tied to the project — “Burial,” performed by Hathaway, and “My Mouth is Lonely For You,” performed by Twigs — are scheduled for release in March. A digital soundtrack with seven songs is expected to be released in April.

The cast also includes Hunter Schafer (Euphoria, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), Kaia Gerber (Babylon, Shell) and FKA Twigs.

Mother Mary is the second A24 title that CreaZion Studios plans to release in the Philippines this year. The company has also announced a June 3 local release for the film Backrooms.

CreaZion Studios said its slate of acquisitions is part of its effort to bring international films and diverse storytelling to audiences in the Philippines and Southeast Asia. / PR