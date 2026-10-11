Annette Gozon responds to rumors about Willie Revillame’s GMA return

GMA-7 senior vice president Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes has yet to confirm whether Willie Revillame will return to the network.

However, she acknowledged that they are exploring a possible project with Willie. “Yes, we’re still exploring,” she told Pep.

Aside from Annette and Willie, Mavx Productions producer Erwin Blanco and several GMA executives were also spotted at the gathering.

Rumors have circulated that Willie may star in a film produced by GMA Pictures and Mavx Productions, with Erwin himself directing the project.

Meanwhile, rumors that Willie is planning to run for mayor of Quezon City were reportedly not discussed during the meeting.

However, many Kapuso fans have expressed displeasure over the possibility of Willie returning to GMA, recalling how he left the network after moving to AllTV. / TRC S