Annual budget of P4B proposed for 2025

THE executive branch of the City Government of Lapu-Lapu has proposed an annual budget of over P4 billion for the 2025 fiscal year.

City Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, chairperson of the committee on finance, in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, said that the total budget allocation of P4,020,382,605 includes the general fund and two special accounts.

Of this total, P3.6 billion is earmarked for the general fund, P385.413 million for the operation of hospitals, and P33 million for the market and slaughterhouse.

The 2025 general fund proposal is P500 million higher than the 2024 budget of P3.070 billion, with general public services receiving the largest share of P1.7 billion, or 47.24 percent of the total proposed budget.

The amount getting the biggest bulk principally covers administrative functions, support for socio-economic programs, and funding for national government offices in the city.

Allocations to the Philippine National Police have been increased to ensure peace and order, while also prioritizing livelihood programs, skills training, and employment initiatives to aid pandemic recovery and drive economic growth.

Still under the general fund, the social services sector has allocated P1.012 billion representing 28.11 percent of the total city budget, while P299.274 million or 8.31 percent of the general fund is allocated for economic services.

An amount of P588.576 million is allocated for other purposes.

Cuizon observed that officials found the sources of funds for next year to be “very conservative,” with only a 10 percent increase from this year’s budget.

“The increase is quite modest. In fact, there are even appropriations requested by different offices that were deducted. We specified that they can only request a 10 percent increase for next year,” said Cuizon.

“We appreciate the conservative appropriation made by the Local Finance Committee and we also commend the operations of the different offices for presenting their budgets to the City Council,” she added.

Cuizon emphasized that the City Council cannot provide more and change the estimated appropriation of the executive.

She hopes to collect more revenue and explore other funding sources next year to boost the budget for both the executive branch and each office.

The executive department is set to submit the final budget ordinance proposal to the Lapu-Lapu City Council next week. / DPC