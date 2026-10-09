Anoos: Are we measuring excellence — or just counting points?

When a university teacher spends more time proving accomplishments than producing them, perhaps the system needs to examine itself.

This is one question worth asking as the second cycle of faculty reclassification in state universities and colleges (SUCs) is nearing completion in 2026 under the Enhanced Joint Circular 3 or JC3.

The new guidelines are significantly different from the previous National Budget Circular (NBC) 461 and earlier JC3 framework. They seek to strengthen standards, improve documentation and give greater weight to quality-assured academic outputs.

But “enhanced” should not mean narrower.

Under the previous systems, years of experience, research publications, citations, professional memberships, creative works, extension activities and other accomplishments could contribute to a faculty member’s evaluation.

Under the enhanced framework, however, some accomplishments that faculty members previously pursued for professional growth may no longer carry the same value.

This raises an uncomfortable question: Are we encouraging faculty members to become better in academics — or simply better point collectors?

After the first JC3 cycle, many faculty members reportedly spent their own money to publish research, attend conferences, maintain memberships in professional organizations and undertake other activities because these accomplishments mattered in reclassification.

Research publication is important. So are quality journals and credible indexing systems such as Scopus and Web of Science.

But a university professor is more than a publication record.

What about the faculty member who spends weekends providing extension services to communities? The teacher who trains public-school teachers, assists barangays, develops livelihood programs or brings university expertise to communities that cannot afford professional services?

What about the faculty member who develops an innovation, invention or instructional technology that solves an actual problem but does not immediately produce an indexed journal article?

What about the professor who writes literature, produces creative works or develops culturally significant materials?

And what about Quality Classroom Evaluation (QCE) — the assessment of teaching by students and immediate supervisors? Students directly experience the teaching-learning process. Immediate supervisors observe professional performance and institutional contribution. Their assessments provide evidence that cannot always be captured by bibliometric indicators.

These accomplishments should not be viewed as substitutes for research. Rather, they represent the different dimensions of academic work.

There is also the issue of international research collaboration. Requiring detailed documentary proof of percentage contributions can become unnecessarily difficult when co-authors are scattered across countries. If collaborators agree on equal sharing and there is no dispute, a simple, verifiable certification should suffice. Digital signatures and electronic documentation should make the process easier — not create another bureaucratic obstacle.

The next JC3 cycle should therefore ask a fundamental question: What kind of faculty member are we trying to develop? One who knows how to accumulate points?

Or one who teaches effectively, conducts meaningful research, serves communities, creates innovations, produces creative works, collaborates internationally and contributes to the university and society?

Higher standards are necessary.

But excellence has many faces.

A truly enhanced reclassification system should recognize them all.

Because when the measurement becomes narrower than the mission of the university, it is not excellence that becomes smaller — the system is.