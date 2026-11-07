Anoos: CTU–San Fernando has waited long enough

Sixteen years is a long time to wait for an institution to move from being called an “extension campus” to becoming a regular campus.

For the Cebu Technological University (CTU)–San Fernando Extension of the main campus, the journey began in 2010. It was established on May 28, 2010, through Board of Regents Resolution 16, series of 2010, and commenced operations on June 21, 2010. What began as a modest educational initiative has since become an important part of the educational landscape of the municipality of San Fernando, Cebu and neighboring communities.

The years have brought students, graduates, teachers, facilities, programs and community partnerships. The campus has survived transitions, expanded its academic offerings and continued providing access to higher education to young and even old people, I mean long-time-singles and married persons, who, might otherwise have had to travel farther to pursue a degree.

But after more than 16 years, the word “extension classes of the main campus in Cebu City” remains attached to its name.

That is why stakeholders are closely watching House Bill 4658, which seeks to convert the

San Fernando Extension Campus into a regular campus of CTU and provide funding for the purpose. The measure has been referred to the House Committee on Higher and Technical Education and has received committee approval.

For students, parents, faculty members, alumni, university officials and the people of San Fernando, this is more than a matter of terminology.

Regular campus status can provide a stronger statutory foundation for institutional planning, staffing, budgeting, infrastructure development and future academic expansion. It can also affirm the long-term commitment of government and the university to an institution that has already served generations of learners.

The issue, therefore, deserves to be viewed beyond personalities and political considerations.

The community is not simply asking for a new designation. It is asking government to recognize an institution that has already demonstrated its continuing role in public higher education.

The campus did not begin yesterday. It began in 2010.

Since then, countless students have walked through its classrooms, faculty members have taught generations of learners, parents have invested their hopes in their children’s education and graduates have carried their degrees into workplaces and communities.

The stakeholders’ patience should not be mistaken for indifference.

What is needed now is continued, transparent legislative action and sustained coordination among the CTU administration, the congressional leadership, the local government and other stakeholders. The process must follow the requirements of law, but it should also recognize the legitimate expectation of a community that has waited for more than a decade and a half.

A campus can operate as an extension for years, but its aspirations should not have to remain extended indefinitely.

CTU—San Fernando has already built its history. It has already served its community. What stakeholders are waiting for now is for its legal status to catch up with the institution it has become.