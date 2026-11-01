Anoos: Dignity must never be stopped at the gate

Humor that humiliates persons with disabilities is not comedy; it is discrimination. Similarly, security rules that disregard the dignity and physical limitations of residents are not responsible community management. Both raise a fundamental question: Have we become so preoccupied with rules, control and convenience that we have forgotten compassion?

The National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) has condemned online content that mocks persons with disabilities, particularly those on the autism spectrum. Its message is clear: disability is never a punchline and human dignity must not be sacrificed for entertainment, popularity, or online influence.

Yet discrimination and insensitivity are not confined to social media. They can also occur in our own neighborhoods, behind subdivision gates where security procedures should protect residents without compromising their rights, safety and well-being.

Consider reports of homeowners in a subdivision in Minglanilla, Cebu, who were allegedly denied entry by security personnel following verbal instructions from homeowners’ officers because the trisikad or tricycle they hired had no personal identification card. Some residents, including senior citizens and persons with health problems, were reportedly told to walk toward their homes, even during rainy weather, instead of being provided reasonable assistance or an alternative verification procedure.

If these accounts are accurate, the practice deserves serious reconsideration. Imagine an elderly resident struggling to walk or a person experiencing illness being required to proceed on foot simply because a hired driver’s identification is unavailable. Is this security, or an inflexible application of rules that overlooks human circumstances?

Security measures are necessary. Subdivision officers and guards have legitimate responsibilities to protect residents, prevent unauthorized entry and maintain order. However, security must be intelligent, proportionate and humane. A rule should never become an instrument of unnecessary hardship.

The absence of a driver’s personal ID may justify verification, but it should not automatically mean abandoning a resident to the rain or forcing someone with a health condition to walk an unreasonable distance. Guards can contact the homeowner, verify the resident’s identity, record the vehicle’s details, or arrange an escorted entry. Practical alternatives exist.

Republic Act (RA) 7277, or the Magna Carta for Persons with Disabilities, as amended, recognizes the rights of persons with disabilities. RA 9994, or the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010, likewise protects senior citizens’ welfare. The applicability of particular legal provisions depends on the circumstances, but these laws underscore the importance of dignity, respect and appropriate consideration for vulnerable individuals.

Homeowners’ associations should review gate protocols, establish clear written policies and train security personnel to respond compassionately to disability, old age, illness, emergencies and inclement weather.

Residents should also have accessible mechanisms for complaints and fair resolution.

Ultimately, a subdivision is more than houses enclosed by walls and gates. It is a community of people whose security must include physical safety, consideration and dignity.

Rules are meant to serve people, not make them suffer unnecessarily. Whether online or at the subdivision gate, dignity must never be the price of compliance. True security protects not only property but also the humanity of those who call a community home.