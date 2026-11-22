An investment opportunity that promises instant wealth may actually be an invitation to lose one’s lifetime savings. In an age when financial transactions are increasingly conducted online and investment offers arrive through a simple social media message, financial literacy has become more than a personal advantage. It is a necessity for survival in today’s financial environment.

This reality was underscored during the 2026 Investor Protection Week seminar, themed “To Investing and Beyond: Your Journey to a Secure Financial Future,” held on Nov. 12, 2026, at Harold’s Hotel in Cebu City. Organized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Extension Office, headed by lawyer Jesher M. Radaza, CPA, Officer-in-Charge, the activity gathered representatives from various local government units in Cebu and Bohol, together with personnel from different government agencies.

The seminar was not simply about encouraging people to invest. More importantly, it highlighted the responsibility of protecting investors through awareness, education, and informed financial decisions.

Today, many Filipinos are eager to improve their economic circumstances. Unfortunately, this aspiration also makes them vulnerable to fraudulent investment schemes. Social media platforms have become convenient channels for individuals and groups offering extraordinary returns, guaranteed profits, and seemingly effortless ways of earning money. Some even use referral systems and the influence of friends and acquaintances to convince unsuspecting individuals to put their money into questionable ventures.

The problem is that financial desperation can sometimes overpower sound judgment. People invest their savings, borrow money, or even sell valuable properties because of promises of quick returns. When these schemes collapse, the consequences extend beyond financial losses. Families lose their security, relationships become strained, and the dreams built around their hard-earned money disappear.

This is where the SEC’s investor protection mandate becomes especially significant. Public education must be strengthened so that people understand the importance of verifying investment opportunities, checking the legitimacy of companies, recognizing warning signs of fraud, and reporting suspicious activities.

One initiative that deserves particular attention is the SEC’s Communication, Advocacy and Network (SEC-CAN) project. Its approach of expanding communication, strengthening advocacy, and establishing networks among institutions and communities offers a practical way of bringing investor education closer to ordinary Filipinos.

However, such an initiative should not remain confined to government offices or occasional seminars. It deserves wider institutional participation and a more sustained community presence.

I believe that schools, colleges, and universities should become active partners in this undertaking. Financial literacy must be introduced and reinforced among students, particularly in an era when young people are exposed to online banking, digital wallets, cryptocurrency discussions, online businesses, and investment platforms.

Our educational institutions should not only prepare students for employment and professional careers; they should also prepare them to become financially responsible citizens. Through SEC-led orientations, financial literacy forums, student activities, and institutional partnerships, young people can learn the value of saving, budgeting, responsible investing, and protecting their financial resources.

Local government units can likewise bring SEC-CAN into barangay assemblies, livelihood programs, cooperative meetings, and community development activities. Government employees, teachers, entrepreneurs, farmers, and ordinary wage earners deserve the opportunity to understand how to protect their money.

Nevertheless, the responsibility does not rest solely on the SEC. Educational institutions, LGUs, government agencies, private organizations, and civil society must recognize that financial protection is a shared public responsibility.

The November 12 seminar should therefore be viewed not as an isolated activity but as a starting point for broader collaboration. Its lessons must reach communities that may never have the opportunity to attend a formal financial education seminar.

Ultimately, investor protection is not merely about regulating investments; it is about protecting people from losing what they have worked hard to earn.

A financially literate population is less vulnerable to deception and better equipped to make decisions that secure its future. If SEC-CAN can establish meaningful partnerships with universities, colleges, schools, and local communities, its impact can extend far beyond the seminar room.

After all, the best investment is not always measured by the money we earn, but by the knowledge that enables us to protect what we have.

And perhaps the most important financial lesson we can teach the next generation is this: before investing your money, invest in knowledge.