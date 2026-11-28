The Philippines needs investments, jobs, and technological advancement. But does economic development justify placing our land, natural resources, indigenous communities, and environmental future at risk? The proposed Pax Silica development in New Clark City, Tarlac, deserves more than government assurances and promises of economic growth. It deserves public scrutiny.

The proposed 1,620-hectare industrial development, equivalent to approximately 3,030 American football fields, is enormous. Its proponents promise high-value industries, technological advancement, and employment opportunities. Yet the public must ask: Who benefits most, what resources will be consumed, and who will be accountable if communities and ecosystems suffer?

To be fair, officials have clarified that Pax Silica is primarily intended for advanced manufacturing and semiconductor-related industries, not a massive AI data-center complex. Nevertheless, its water, energy, land-use, and environmental implications require independent assessment.

Experiences in the United States offer important lessons. Communities hosting large data centers have raised concerns about water consumption, wastewater, electricity demand, and the continuous mechanical humming of cooling equipment. These concerns should not automatically be attributed to Pax Silica, but they demonstrate why environmental safeguards must precede, not follow, industrial development.

More importantly, what happens to the Aeta communities and farmers whose ancestral claims and livelihoods have become part of the controversy?

Malacañang has assured the public that Indigenous Peoples and farmers will not be neglected or displaced. Such assurances must be translated into verifiable protections, meaningful consultation, and respect for free, prior, and informed consent.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources must also ensure that environmental assessments are completed before implementation commitments become irreversible. Transparency cannot be an afterthought.

To the Roman Catholic Church, bishops, priests, and religious organizations: Will environmental protection, indigenous rights, and social justice receive the same moral attention as other issues confronting society?

To the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC): Will the protection of Filipino communities and natural resources become part of your public advocacy?

To our Muslim religious leaders: How can the principles of stewardship, justice, and responsibility for creation be translated into action when communities face environmental threats?

To the religious organization associated with Apollo Quiboloy and other religious movements: Will you also speak when the dignity, livelihood, and future of ordinary Filipinos are at stake?

And to priests who openly express pro-Duterte political sympathies: Will your commitment to accountability remain consistent regardless of which administration is involved?

Faith should not be selective. Environmental responsibility and human dignity transcend political affiliations.

To organizations identifying themselves as pro-Marcos, pro-government, or pro-Philippines: What does patriotism mean if protecting the country’s natural resources, cultural heritage, and ancestral territories is not part of the agenda? Does supporting every government project automatically make someone patriotic? Conversely, does questioning a development initiative make a Filipino

anti-government?

Being pro-Filipino should mean defending Filipino interests, not merely defending political personalities. Patriotism must include protecting forests, watersheds, agricultural lands, historical sites, and communities for future generations.

We have witnessed controversies involving illegal mining, destructive flooding, and environmental degradation.

The recurring question remains: Where is accountability when ordinary Filipinos suffer the consequences?

The government must disclose the project’s agreements, land requirements, projected water and electricity consumption, waste-management plans, environmental safeguards, and mechanisms for compensating affected communities.

The November 10, 2026 statement of the Department of Trade and Industry indicated that the legal framework was still being negotiated, with signing targeted before year-end. There is therefore an opportunity to address legitimate concerns before implementation proceeds.

The issue is not whether the Philippines deserves progress. It does. The issue is whether progress can be achieved without sacrificing the people and resources that make this country worth developing.

To our churches, political organizations, environmental advocates, and fellow Filipinos: Where do you stand when economic interests collide with environmental protection and human dignity?

Our land is not merely an investment opportunity. It is our inheritance. Its protection is not the responsibility of government alone; it is a collective obligation.