Anoos: Quality beyond certification: CTU’s road to 2027

The closing of the External Quality Audit (EQA) at Cebu Technological University (CTU) should be viewed not merely as the conclusion of an assessment but as a continuing test of the University’s commitment to quality, accountability, and institutional excellence.

Following the TÜV Rheinland ISO 9001:2015 Second Surveillance Audit conducted from October 20 to 23, 2026, across selected CTU campuses and offices, the absence of major nonconformities, with only minor

nonconformities and opportunities for improvement identified, offers a reassuring assessment of the University’s Quality Management System (QMS). However, this favorable outcome must not lead to complacency. Rather, it should inspire the institution to address identified gaps and strengthen its quality assurance mechanisms ahead of the 2027 recertification.

ISO certification is more than a framed certificate displayed in an office. It represents a commitment to consistently deliver quality services, comply with established standards, improve organizational processes, and respond effectively to the needs of students, employees, stakeholders, and the community.

The external audit, led by Engr. Maria Russet Bondoc and her team of auditors, provided an opportunity for CTU to examine whether its documented procedures are effectively implemented in actual institutional operations. Such independent assessments help identify weaknesses that internal monitoring may overlook and encourage offices and campuses to pursue evidence-based improvements.

Although minor nonconformities may appear manageable, they should never be dismissed as insignificant.

Unresolved findings can become recurring problems, weaken operational efficiency, and undermine the integrity of the University’s quality management system. Each finding therefore requires a clear corrective action, an accountable office or personnel, a realistic completion timeline, and verification that the corrective measures have effectively addressed the underlying cause.

Likewise, opportunities for improvement should be treated as valuable recommendations rather than optional suggestions to be forgotten after the closing program. These may serve as starting points for streamlining procedures, strengthening documentation, improving coordination, and making service delivery more responsive and efficient.

For CTU’s extension campuses, quality assurance presents particular challenges. Differences in staffing, facilities, resources, and operational arrangements can affect the consistent implementation of institutional standards. Nevertheless, these challenges should encourage stronger coordination between the main campus and extension campuses, ensuring that quality management is not merely a centralized requirement but a shared institutional responsibility.

The University administration, campus directors, deans, program heads, faculty members, and administrative personnel must translate audit observations into concrete improvements. Regular internal audits, management reviews, timely monitoring, and proper documentation are essential to ensure that corrective actions are sustained rather than implemented only when external auditors are expected.

As CTU prepares for its 2027 recertification, the critical question is not simply whether it can maintain its ISO certification, but whether it can demonstrate measurable improvements in the quality of its services and institutional processes.

Ultimately, the success of the EQA closing program should be measured not by the favorable findings alone but by what the University does afterward. Certification may validate compliance with established standards, but

genuine quality is demonstrated daily through responsible leadership, efficient services, transparent processes, and a culture of continuous improvement.

For CTU, the road to 2027 has already begun. The challenge is to turn every minor nonconformity into an opportunity for correction and every recommendation into a meaningful step toward excellence. In the final

analysis, quality is not achieved once a year during an audit; it is sustained through consistent action, collective accountability, and an unwavering commitment to serving the public better.

(Editor’s note: The columnist currently serves as the officer-in-charge campus director of the CTU-San Fernando Extension Campus.)