Another arrest warrant issued against Byron Garcia; bail posted anew

AUTHORITIES were searching for former Cebu Provincial consultant Byron Garcia, who was recently released from detention, after another warrant of arrest was issued against him.

Based on documents obtained by reporters on Thursday, June 25, 2026, Garcia is facing three counts of Cyber Libel under Section 4(c)(4) of Republic Act 10175, in relation to Article 355 of the Revised Penal Code.

Bail was set at P36,000 for each count. The warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 83 in Mandaue City under Presiding Judge Francisco Garciano.

Garcia, in a Facebook post, revealed however that he already posted bail in response to the new warrant.

“Inyo man ko gipalotsan ug lain na pud nga kaso nga wa jud koy kalibotan fiscal, aw magpalusot lang pud ko ug pyansa daan oi (You filed another case against me that I have no knowledge of, fiscal. Well, I’ll just post bail in advance),” he said, showing a copy of the release order.

On June 11, Garcia was arrested in Talisay City after a warrant of arrest was issued by a Mandaue court for alleged violations of the Safe Spaces Act involving gender-based online sexual harassment.

He was later released after posting P108,000 bail.

In a related development, Garcia also filed a complaint before the Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas against the police officers who arrested him, alleging that he was maltreated while in detention. (ANV/SunStar Cebu)