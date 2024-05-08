Another grassfire erupts in Argao town

ANOTHER grassfire damaged a four-hectare land situated along the borders of three barangays in Argao town, southern Cebu, on Tuesday evening, May 7, 2024.

The grassfire started at 6:46 p.m. and was extinguished at 9:01 p.m., as stated by Argao Fire Station spokesperson Fire Officer 1 Vincent Goyo.

Goyo said the fire destroyed grass, java plum and mango trees that crossed the barangays of Tulic, Lamacan and Jomgao.

Goyo said they put out the fire with the help of the residents, preventing it from spreading to the neighboring homes.

According to Goyo, since last April, 34 grassfires have already been reported in the municipality due to intense heat. (DVG, TPT)