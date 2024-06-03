Another Pinoy tries luck in Japan

UNDEFEATED prospect BJ Wild takes hard-hitting Japanese Subaru Murata on July 6, 2024 at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Wild, who fights out of the ARQ Boxing Gym in Cebu, only had two fights last year, earning decision victories over Danny Tampipi and Ryan Rey Ponteras. This will be Wild’s first fight in 2024.

The 27-year-old Murata is a solid Japanese prospect. He had a respectable amateur career, in which he competed in the World Youth Championships.

Murata turned pro in 2021 and immediately made waves because of his impressive punching power. He’s coming off a seventh round knockout of Alex Santisima Jr., the younger brother of one-time world title challenger Jeo Santisima, last March in Japan.

Wild is 12-0-1 with six knockouts, while Murata is 6-0 with six knockouts.

Also seeing action in the same card is unbeaten Jhazeel Trinidad (11-0, 6 KOs). He’ll be up against Shokichi Iwata (12-1, 9 KOs). / EKA