Another public hearing set to resolve ‘expensive’ ship ticket between Santa Fe port and Hagnaya port

ANOTHER public hearing is set to be held for marine transportation stakeholders, local government officials and shipping operators to discuss once more the complaints raised by passengers about the alleged expensive fare rates from Santa Fe port in Bantayan Island to Hagnaya port in San Remigio town in mainland Cebu.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia had earlier met with concerned stakeholders, including the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) on Tuesday, May 28, at the Capitol to talk about the issue.

The purpose of the meeting, which was a follow-up to previous discussions about the alleged expensive fare prices.

It was also suggested during the meeting that Marina needed to step in and make sure that the rates were acceptable and fair.

The meeting's objectives were to protect the public interest and maintain affordable fares for all travelers, particularly so that Bantayan Island, known for its white beaches, continues to be Cebu's top tourist destination.

It is anticipated that the public hearing will promote open communication and transparency, assisting in the establishment of reasonable and compliant fare rates.

Garcia urged Marina 7 to ensure that all relevant parties are present at the upcoming public hearing.

The current ship fare ranges from P300 to P359 for the trip from Hagnaya to Santa Fe. (ANV, TPT)