Another python kills cat in Argao town

FOLLOWING an incident on January 31, 2024, in Barangay Talaytay, Argao town, where a resident killed a snake that attacked a goat, another python attacked and killed a cat in Barangay Canbanua, Argao, on February 1, 2024, around 11 p.m.

A certain Lucil Manila said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that they were awakened by the shout of her aunt Jojo Manila, who saw the python assaulting the cat inside their house.

According to Lucil, she and her brother Jay-r went to Jojo's house right away to catch the snake.

Jay-r then tied the snake's head with a packaging tape.

They were supposed to turn over the reptile to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources the following day, February 2, but the animal was already dead. (DVG, TPT)