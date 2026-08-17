Another Twice member leaves agency

K-POP singer Chaeyoung, 27, has become the second member of Twice to part ways with JYP Entertainment.

JYP Entertainment is the agency that formed and launched the popular K-pop girl group in 2015.

The first Twice member to leave JYP was Jeongyeon, who is now signed with acting agency Varo Entertainment. Like Jeongyeon, however, Chaeyoung will remain a member of Twice.

“I’m so excited to step into a new chapter and bring my new LIL FANTASY, a world where I can explore and build my music,” Chaeyoung said in an Instagram post on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

Chaeyoung is one of Twice’s popular members, with 10.2 million followers on Instagram.

“Please know that nothing changes with TWICE. Everything I’ve received is thanks to my time as TWICE, which will always be my roots,” Chaeyoung added. / TRC