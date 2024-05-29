Another woman loses money to ‘budol-budol’ gang

ANOTHER woman was victimized by a “budol-budol” or swindling group in less than a week.

The 23-year-old victim only identified as Annie from Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, went to dyHP AM radio and the Abellana Police Station 2 to report the incident.

The victim, who works in a restaurant in Robinson’s Cybergate, said that around 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, 2024, she was headed to a bank on Osmeña Boulevard to deposit the money.

A middle-aged woman approached her as she was ready to cross the street in front of the Department of Health.

She asked where the Ramirez trucking company was located and if she knew of any places where she could rent a car in order to deliver her solar lamps to Lapu-Lapu City.

She replied negatively.

She said that because she was in a hurry to deposit the money, she continued to her destination.

However, a second woman approached them, claiming to know the location of the trucking company and offering assistance.

The middle-aged woman then displayed a pouch purportedly containing P50,000 in cash, and the second woman warned her not to open it for fear of being held up.

As they crossed to the other side of the road, the middle-aged woman handed Annie the pouch and instructed her to wait for them inside a pawnshop while they looked for a trucking firm.

The suspect also told Annie to give her P23,100 in cash, which was meant to be put in the bank, in order to ensure that she would not take off with the money.

The second woman also gave her bag containing IDs and other items to the victim.

The victim was then given the assurance by the two women that they would return in half an hour.

When the two did not return at the scheduled hour, it was when she realized that she had been tricked by the suspects.

When she opened the pouch, she saw bits of paper inside, thus she reported the incident to the Abellana Police Station.

Pictures of Budol-Budol gang members were provided to her, and the police already had suspects.

On Friday, May 24, 2024, a 68-year-old retired government employee also fell victim to “budol-budol” gang.

She went to a radio station to ask for assistance after losing around P700,000 in cash to the swindling group.

The victim from Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City, said in a radio interview that she was supposed to spend the money she received from her GSIS pension for three years after retiring at age 65 for her heart bypass, as well her pilgrimage visit to Israel. (AYB, TPT)