ANS blanks USC-BED

ABELLANA National School (ANS) secured a decisive 4-0 victory over University of San Carlos-Basic Education Department (USC-BED), solidifying their position at the top of Group 1 in the PFF U16 National Championship 2025 Domestic Qualifier.

The match -- played on Wednesday night, Aug. 27, 2025, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in Talisay City -- saw a dominant performance from ANS, with three players finding the back of the net.

Nathaniel Peliño scored the first goal in the 8th minute and completed a brace at the 62nd-minute mark.

The other two goals for ANS were scored by Ryn Sebastian Guinlat in the 42nd minute, and Fritz Gerald Cabrera in the 70th minute.

Abellana now leads Group 1 with a perfect 2-0 record and six points, ahead of USC-BED, who, despite the loss, remain in second place with a 2-1 slate.

Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC)-B takes the No. 3 spot in the standings with a 1-3 win-loss card and three points, while Benthel Asia School of Technology (BAST) is still winless in two games.

Meanwhile, in Group 2, Don Bosco Liloan has emerged as the frontrunner with seven points after winning two matches and drawing one.

Don Bosco Technical College-A comes in second with a 1-1-1 win-draw-loss record and four points. Cebu Football Club Academy (1-1) is in third with three points, while Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu has yet to secure a point. / SunStar Cebu Sports with Rico Ramirez