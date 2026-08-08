ANS dominate Lapu FC in Aboitiz Cup

ABELLANA National School (ANS) cruised to a dominating 4-0 win against Lapu-Lapu City FC in the Boys 16 Group B match on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in the 26th Aboitiz Football Cup at the Dynamic Herb Football Stadium in Talisay City, Cebu.

James Clark Glariada was named Man of the Match with his rapid-fire goals at the 35th and 37th minutes to give ANS a commanding 2-0 lead in the first half.

Nathaniel Pelinio found the back of the net at 7:33 into the second period to make it 3-0, before Sebastian Quidlat put the game entirely out of reach at the 14:31 mark.

Meanwhile, BAST earned a resounding 4-1 win over Cebu United FC in Group A. Lance Vern Omega was named the Man of the Match.

The Don Bosco Technical Center (DBTC)-B beat Giuseppe FC, 2-1. Gerard Claude Zapanta led the team’s attack.

San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Warriors outplayed Indiana Aerospacers 2-1, fueled by an outstanding performance from Savio Sebastian Lamozo. / RSC