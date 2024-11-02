ANS leads in empowering future journos with SPJ

ABELLANA National School (ANS) has ushered in a groundbreaking initiative in campus journalism with the establishment of its Special Program in Journalism (SPJ).

Conceptualized by its former principal Nathaniel Flores, the SPJ aims to inspire students and teachers to write for the community.

Flores said he recognized the potential in students who had shown a passion for writing through the school publication “Light

of Lapu-Lapu.”

“If they are winning journalism contests while campus journalism is just a club for passionate students, how much more could they achieve with a dedicated curriculum?” he said. His vision included a structured program from Grade 7 to Grade 10.

However, implementing SPJ was not without its challenges.

Flores described the process as riddled with “glitches” and “bugs.”

Personally, he said he initially felt overwhelmed by the extensive paperwork and anticipated resistance from stakeholders wary of change.

However, with the reassurance that SunStar Cebu would provide guidance and support, he set aside his doubts and committed to launching the SPJ for the 2023-2024 school year.

Stakeholders also stepped in to help with the required facilities.

“There was a little resistance from doubters who thought it couldn’t be done in such a short time. Yet, with the support of teachers, parents, and students who shared the vision, we made it happen,” he said.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, when modular learning was the primary method of instruction, SunStar Cebu provided its facilities and staff to support teachers and students.

It also hosted a series of training sessions to help educators create digital

teaching materials.

The impact of Flores’ vision became evident as he witnessed the first cohort of SPJ students capturing moments at significant events, including Sinulog 2024, Cviraa 2024 and Palarong Pambansa 2024.

“Seeing the Grade 7 SPJ students running to catch the moves of athletes during intramurals was rewarding enough,” he said, highlighting that their hard work was recognized when their articles were published by

SunStar Cebu.

Meanwhile, Flores said that even though the curriculum is planned and crafted by the Department of Education central office, schools offering SPJ are highly encouraged to innovate and work hand in hand with industry partners by establishing constant communication between themselves on how to make activities and

projects relevant.

Flores, who is now serving at Don Carlos A. Gothong Memorial National High School, also encouraged other school heads to embrace the

SPJ initiative.

“We need to raise the banner of truth in writing — when it happens, where it happens and how it happens.”

“Lead your teachers, students and parents in upholding the banner of truth by welcoming feedback and finding ways to implement it for the school’s welfare,” he said. /Junior Journo Christian Compacion of Abellana National School

***

The Junior Journo Program is a SunStar Publishing initiative designed to expose aspiring journalists to the vital role and functions of journalism in the society.