ANS leads winners’ cast

FOOTBALL fans and parents from across the Cebu converged at the Dynamic Herb–Borromeo Football Stadium as the inaugural Cebu Youth Football Cup crowned its first set of champions on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025.

Abellana National School (ANS) emerged victorious in the Boys Under-16 division after outlasting St. Theresa’s College in the finals.

Abellana’s Joshua Ramos earned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, while teammate Mark Tinapay received the Golden Gloves as the tournament’s top goalkeeper.

The Girls Under-16 competition saw the Zapatera Futbolitos claim the championship with a win over Cebu Football Club (CFC) Academy-White.

Zapatera’s Ashley Baloria was named MVP, and Lian Limosnero took home the Golden Gloves honor.

CFC Academy celebrated multiple triumphs, beginning with a championship in the Players 12 category, where CFC Academy-White downed Bato Spartan FC.

Alessandro Isidoro earned MVP, while Kendrick Alvarez took the Golden Gloves.

The academy also reigned in the Players 6 division, as CFC Academy-Red defeated Sugbu Calidad FC behind MVP Kiah Rongcales and Golden Gloves winner Joaquin Rentoza.

Bato Spartan FC lifted the Players 10 crown, defeating Makati FC-Red. Cayden Ancheta was chosen MVP, and Philip Bigag earned the

Golden Gloves.

Makati FC made its mark in the Players 8 division, where Makati FC-White topped Makati FC-Blue in an all-club final. Imman Aranas was named MVP, and Miguel Señor collected the Golden Gloves.

In the youngest Players 4 bracket, Makati FC-Blue prevailed over Sugbu Calidad FC for the title.

The tournament, which provided young footballers from Cebu a competitive platform to showcase their skills, drew a total of 52 teams. / SUNSTAR CEBU SPORTS WITH RICO RAMIREZ