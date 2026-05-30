ANS marks 6th year of Korean partnership

WHAT started as a simple online exchange during the Covid-19 pandemic has grown into an international friendship for students and teachers at Abellana National School.

Four student delegates and two teachers from the school traveled to South Korea from May 12 to 15, 2026, for the “2026 Korea-Philippines Culture and History Exchange Face-to-Face Immersive Engagement” alongside their partner institution, Chupungnyeong Middle School.

The exchange program began virtually in 2021 before evolving into face-to-face immersion activities in 2024. This year marked the sixth year of collaboration between the Filipino and Korean students.

The program was endorsed to Abellana National School by the Department of Education in Central Visayas, following a directive from the central office in partnership with the Ministry of Education of South Korea.

Representing Abellana National School were Special Program in Foreign Language (SPFL) Korean teacher Lovelyn G. Feliciano, English teacher and adviser Efriem P. Torrefiel, and pioneer SPFL-Korean students Eiyannah Khryss E. Yap, Nell Camryn C. Gicain, Mary Jol S. Pracio, and Melissa Rose Dominique A. Pocong.

For Feliciano, the journey extended beyond a standard educational trip.

“This year’s visit left an astounding impression on me,” she said. “Seeing how Korea preserves and values its culture and history made me appreciate the country even more. I hope Filipinos can also look beyond K-pop, K-drama, and Korean food and discover the deeper beauty of Korean heritage.”

A highlight of the delegation’s itinerary was exploring the Gyeongju Historic Areas, a Unesco World Heritage Site and the former capital of the ancient Silla Kingdom. The group also visited the centuries-old Bulguksa Temple and the Gyeongju National Museum, which houses artifacts from Korean history.

Beyond sightseeing, the exchange focused on cultural understanding and student collaboration. At the Yeongdong Korean Classical Music Experience Village, Filipino and Korean students learned traditional Korean musical instruments together. In return, the Philippine delegation introduced the Korean students and teachers to the Filipino folk dance “Tinikling,” performed to the rhythm of Cebu City’s “I Love Cebu” jingle.

The students also participated in art, technology, and hands-on workshops, including drone flying, baking, and crafting inside their partner school.

Historical immersion also formed a core part of the journey. The delegates visited the No Gun Ri Peace Park, which preserves the memory of the Korean War incident.

According to Korean partner teacher Sunyoung, remembering difficult moments in history serves as an important lesson for younger generations.

“It is when we try to forget the pains of the past that we honor the ones who have passed,” she said.

The group also toured destinations in Busan, including Gamcheon Culture Village, known for its hillside homes and street art, as well as Gwangalli Beach, Haeundae Blueline Park, and the Cheongsapo Daritdol Observatory glass-floor bridge. Their itinerary concluded with a yacht ride and sunset viewing at The Bay 101.

Feliciano expressed gratitude to Chupungnyeong Middle School, the Department of Education, the Abellana National School community, the Abellana Alumni Association, and the students’ parents.

“Without everyone’s support, this exchange program would not have been possible,” she said. “This experience helped our students grow not only academically, but also as future global citizens who understand the importance of friendship, culture, and peace.”