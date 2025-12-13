ANS scout earns top award

A celebration unfolded this year as Abellana National School recognized its lone Chief Girl Scout Awardee, Abby Althea B. Diacoma—one of only 967 Chief Girl Scout Medalists in the entire Philippines.

The Chief Girl Scout Medal, the highest honor a Girl Scout can attain in the country, is awarded to young girls who exemplify leadership, dedication, and service through a major community project. For Abby, the recognition was both humbling and inspiring.

“It makes me extremely happy and proud of myself,” she shared. “I believe that next year, more girls from ANS will follow this path.”

Abby’s award-winning initiative, Aksyon ni THEA: Teaching Healthy Eating Awareness, centered on providing nutritious meals and basic education to children in need. However, behind the success were challenges that demanded resourcefulness and resilience.

“There were times when the money I solicited wasn’t enough,” Abby admitted. She often adjusted menus, recalculated expenses, and made every peso count—ensuring her beneficiaries received healthy meals without compromising quality.

Support, however, came in unexpected ways, she said. Vendors from Carbon Market—friends of her grandmother—began giving her vegetables after hearing about her project. Her grandmother also contributed produce, helping Abby sustain her feeding sessions.

“Their kindness helped me continue and finish the project,” she said, expressing gratitude for the community that rallied behind her mission.

Every successful scout has mentors who light the way. For Abby, these included her mother, Analyn N. Baclohan; her troop leader, Chief Girl Scout Rosemarie U. Gabion; alumni “ates” who once earned their own Chief Girl Scout Medals; and the dedicated titas of the Cebu Council.

“They were with me before, during, and after the project,” she said. “Their support kept me going.”

Their guidance, Abby said, empowered her to extend her project beyond nutrition. She incorporated lessons on hygiene, prayers, respect, and simple academics—leaving a lasting impact on the children she served.

For Abby, the Chief Girl Scout Medal goes deeper than an accolade.

“Starting this project was not just for the award,” she emphasized. “I did it for the people I could help.”

Abby hoped future Girl Scouts would be inspired to follow her lead.

Her message was simple but powerful: “Choose to help and let your heart lead you.”

As Abellana National School celebrates her achievement, Abby stands as a reminder that leadership begins with a single act of compassion—and that one young girl’s resolve can spark a movement of service.

Franz Cajeda / Abellana National School