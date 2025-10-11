ANS sends aid to northern Cebu

STUDENTS from Abellana National School’s Sections 12-Ersa and 12-Europa quickly organized a donation drive to help families devastated by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu on Sept. 30, 2025.

The disaster caused extensive damage to homes, roads, bridges and government infrastructure. Several Cebuanos died after the quake, while others were hospitalized for their injuries.

Amid calls for help from various organizations, these young students stepped up to make an immediate impact.

“Because when people are suffering, real help doesn’t wait. We saw the urgency and simply acted. What pushed us was the desire to serve, to show that leadership is not about titles, but about action,” said Aerona Christine Sabello, of Grade 12-Europa.

The students demonstrated their commitment by funding the drive themselves. Sabello said all the goods they donated came from their own allowances, pooled within the class.

“We are simply a group that was driven by the act of service that wants to make an impact with no label,” she emphasized, confirming their independence.

When asked why students should take part in such initiatives, Sabello responded, “Because we students are capable of so much more than we think... We have the energy, compassion and drive to serve... Being service-driven means we don’t stand on the sidelines -- we step up... In moments like these, youth prove we’re not just leaders of tomorrow, but servants of today.”

Trixia Mae Dellomoso, initiator of 12-Ersa’s Ersa-Bayanihan project, confirmed that the class worked independently while receiving support from the community.

“We did not collaborate with other organizations,” Dellomoso stated. “But donors like Ruffina Refilling Station, Mrs. Mary Mae Enriquez Galanida, Fano Clinic and others contributed goods. We also received monetary donations from Facebook friends, relatives and classmates... personally approached for support of this ERSABAYANIHAN project.”

Dellomoso stressed that lessons on community engagement and solidarity must be practiced beyond the classroom. “We need to take action and practice all we have learned in school so that your learnings will never be useless,” she quoted.

The group from 12-Europa delivered their donations to the aid staging areas at Cebu City Hall and the Capitol. Meanwhile, 12-Ersa carried out a similar drive. Its eight members — Zarah Nullar, Vanice Enriquez, Mark Quiño, Mark Cionelo, Queenzivelle Dagasdas, Chelsea Catada, Helena Maligaya and Kate Iway — personally delivered repacked goods to Borbon and Bogo City, the epicenter of the earthquake.