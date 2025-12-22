Ansafi holds grand homecoming

ABELLANA National School Alumni Federation Inc. (Ansafi) recently held its grand alumni homecoming, drawing nearly 2,000 graduates in a celebration of school pride, friendship and community despite disruptions caused by recent calamities, including an earthquake and successive typhoons.

The event turned into a lively reunion as alumni from selected batches took the stage to showcase their talents in dance, energizing the program and engaging the crowd.

Beyond the performances, the homecoming highlighted the strong sense of camaraderie among Abellana graduates, with former classmates and longtime friends reconnecting and sharing stories after years apart.

Ansafi President Roy Melgo welcomed the attendees and emphasized the importance of sustaining the values that define the Abellana community.

He encouraged alumni to continue living out the Abellana spirit of friendship, unity, and goodwill, particularly during times of uncertainty and adversity.

The grand homecoming served as a reminder of the enduring bond among Abellana alumni and the federation’s commitment to bringing the community together through activities that strengthen connections and uplift one another.