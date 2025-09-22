Anti-corruption protests flood streets on martial law anniversary

HUNDREDS of protesters in Cebu staged multiple rallies on Sunday, September 21, 2025, to demand accountability in the alleged multibillion-peso flood control corruption scandal, joining thousands in simultaneous demonstrations across the country.

The Cebu protests, which took place despite rain, saw various groups of students, workers and activists commemorate the 53rd anniversary of martial law while calling for an end to corruption and the prosecution of all those involved.

In the morning, members of Bayan Central Visayas and allied groups assembled at Fuente Osmeña Circle before marching to the Police Regional Office 7 headquarters along Osmeña Blvd. and then to Metro Colon. The Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino (BMP), Sanlakas and Partido Lakas ng Masa, clad in black shirts, also gathered in front of Sto. Rosario Church before a scheduled "PAYONG Rally" at Fuente Osmeña Circle.

A highlight of the protest was an improvised prison cell at the head of a march, which carried "prisoners" in orange jumpsuits with nametags of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., former President Rodrigo Duterte, former House speaker Martin Romualdez and Senators JV Ejercito and Joel Villanueva, as well as contractors allegedly linked to the scandal.

"This is a symbolic act to show who we believe are responsible for the fiasco," said Teody Navea, BMP Cebu chairman. Navea stressed that the newly created Independent Commission of Inquiry (ICI) should ensure accountability reaches beyond the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and contractors to include senators and congressmen who allegedly facilitated questionable appropriations.

"The recent creation of the ICI must ensure that all culprits of the flood control scandal must be held accountable and be punished, from the senators and congressmen down to the DPWH officials and contractors," Navea said.

Bayan leaders said remembering martial law was not only about revisiting history but also about resisting "new forms of tyranny and corruption" under modern political elites.

Members of the Maisug-Cebu later staged their own protest at the Fuente Osmeña Circle, while another group at the Plaza Independencia demanded the resignation of President Marcos.

The Cebu protests coincided with larger demonstrations in Manila and Quezon City, where an estimated 49,000 protesters gathered at Luneta Park and the People Power Monument to voice similar demands.

Among the groups who joined the Luneta-demonstration dubbed “Baha sa Luneta: Aksyon na laban sa korapsyon,” were Gabriela Women’s Partylist, Health Alliance for Democracy, Karapatan and youth groups.

Also present were members of the Dominican Sisters of St. Catherine de Siena.

They expressed anger as they called for accountability amid the ongoing investigation on the massive corruption in government involving billions worth of public funds supposedly for flood control projects but ended up in the pockets of some corrupt public officials.

Angelica del Piedra, a single mother who brought her two children, aged 10 and 13, during the protest action said she is fighting for the future of the youth, which includes her son and daughter.

“Sobra na. Sa akin bilang isang single mother, napakahirap. Nagtatrabaho ako para sa pamilya naming, wala akong katuwang. Lumalaban ako ng patas para sa mga anak ko tapos malalaman natin na ibinubulsa lang nila ang pera na dapat para sa taongbayan. Ang mga kurakot pati na ang mga pamilya nila at mga anak ang sasarap ng buhay nila habang kami hirap na hirap na parang kami pa ang nagtutustos ng mga lavish lifestyle nila,” she said.

(This is too much. For me, as a single mother, it’s very difficult. I work for my family, and I have no partner to help me. I fight fair for my children, then we find out that they are pocketing the money that should be for the people. These corrupt officials, along with their families and children, are living comfortable lives while we struggle, as if we are the ones funding their lavish lifestyle.)

“Hindi lang dapat makulong ang mga korap. Dapat ibalik nila sa taong bayan ang milyon-milyon perang ninakaw nila,” she added.

(The corrupt should not just be imprisoned. They must also return the millions they stole from the people.)

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said the crowd estimate in the Luneta Rally is at 49,000.

A protest march was also held at the People Power Monument in Edsa, Quezon City dubbed “Trillion Peso March.”

Akbayan Party-list Rep. Chel Diokno said their move symbolizes the trillion worth of public funds stolen by corrupt government officials.

Aside from accountability, protesters at the People Power Monument are also calling to open the budget deliberations to the public to avoid a corruption scheme similar to that involving flood control project funds.

Several celebrities also joined an anti-corruption run in Ayala, Makati. Among those who joined the run were Kuya Kim, Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes and actor Benjamin Alves.

President Marcos Jr. earlier said he sees nothing wrong in the conduct of protest actions against corruption in the government, saying he would opt to join protesters if he is not the President.

He urged protesters to keep their programs peaceful and orderly.

Philippine National Police (PNP) acting chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez said the PNP will make sure that the people’s right to assemble and air their grievances are not only honored and respected, but guaranteed and secured too.

“We have not monitored any serious threat but we are not letting our guard down. And we ask the organizers and the attendees to be wary of some individuals or groups that may taint the activities with their selfish agenda,” he said.

“The presence of your PNP in the protest sites is to ensure the safety of everybody -- nothing more, nothing less. And they are all directed to implement the security measures from the first person to arrive in the protest sites, up to the last person to leave. Our goal is to ensure that today’s activities are peaceful, orderly and safe for everybody. Let us work together to make this happen,” he added.

Several lawmakers from the House of Representatives and the Senate were implicated in corruption related to the implementation of flood control projects.

Those accused of receiving kickbacks from flood control project funds were former House speaker Martin Romualdez, former House Committee on Appropriations chairman Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co and Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva.

They have denied any wrongdoing, saying all flood control projects underwent the proper budgetary process. (EHP, TPM/SunStar Philippines)