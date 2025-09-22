Anti-corruption rally in Cebu ends peacefully amid tight security

NO INCIDENTS of unrest were reported during the protest action against corruption staged by various sectors of society in Cebu City on Sunday, September 21, 2025, police said.

Different groups of activists and religious sectors denounced the large scale misuse of government funds on Sunday in commemoration of the 53rd anniversary of Martial Law.

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, chief of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7), said the rallies remained peaceful, orderly, and safe.

He thanked and commended his personnel for their tireless dedication and hard work in ensuring a peaceful protest.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our troops whose professionalism, vigilance, and commitment to duty made this peaceful outcome possible. Your efforts exemplify the highest standards of police service in Central Visayas,” Maranan said.

Earlier, the PRO 7 raised its alert status to full alert in anticipation of the large number of people expected to join the protest action.

They prepared over 500 police personnel from the Civil Disturbance Management team and Reactionary Standby Support Forces in case unrest would arise.

The Cebu City Government also deployed personnel from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, along with police force multipliers.

The police also monitored activities in neighboring provinces in Central Visayas, such as Bohol, to ensure the protest actions would remain peaceful.

Meanwhile, the transport group Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) lodged a complaint after some of their members’ vehicles were apprehended and issued citation tickets during the rally.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Miguel Andeza, deputy city director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office, said that personnel from the Traffic Enforcement Unit were deployed along with the Cebu City Transportation Office.

He clarified that if any vehicles, including those used by rally participants, violated traffic rules, they were issued citations.

“If ever nga ang mga nag rally nag violate og traffic ordinance, definitely ma isyuhan gyud sila og citation. Ana kay na isyuhan sila’g citation, they are violating the traffic,” said Andeza.

(If ever rally participants violate traffic ordinances, they will definitely be issued a citation. Since they were cited, that means they committed a traffic violation.)

Andeza also said that not only Piston members were cited, but also other motorists who broke traffic rules.

The police also denied claims that their focus was solely on rally participants, which was why only they were apprehended. (AYB)