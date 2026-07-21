Anti-crime drive nets nearly 200 arrests in Cebu province

THE anti-criminality campaign of the police in Cebu Province remained strong following a successful week-long operation from July 13 to 19, 2026, during which nearly 200 individuals were arrested for various crimes.

More than 3,000 violators of local ordinances across different municipalities and cities were also issued citation tickets.

As part of the Cebu Police Provincial Office’s (CPPO) campaign against illegal drugs, authorities conducted 60 anti-drug operations that resulted in the arrest of 78 drug personalities.

During these operations, police confiscated 159.51 grams of shabu valued at P1,084,668. The seizure underscored the authorities’ continuing efforts to dismantle illegal drug activities in the province.

In their intensified campaign against wanted persons, police arrested 52 fugitives in 52 separate operations and served 56 warrants of arrest.

Of those arrested, 10 were identified as Most Wanted Persons facing serious criminal charges.

Police also seized 26 unlicensed firearms. Fourteen of these were turned over to police stations pending verification of permits, while charges were filed in court against the holders of the remaining 12 firearms.

The CPPO also reported that it continues to implement Oplan Katok, a program that visits households with licensed firearms whose permits have expired and encourages owners to temporarily surrender their weapons to the police.

Authorities likewise intensified their campaign against illegal gambling in Cebu’s towns and cities, resulting in the arrest of 47 gamblers in 23 operations and the confiscation of P9,318 in gambling money.

The CPPO further reported that 3,171 individuals were recorded violating various local ordinances in municipalities and cities across Cebu Province, while 1,278 others were issued warnings.

CPPO Director Police Colonel Abubakar Mangelen Jr. commended police personnel throughout the province for the success of the coordinated anti-criminality operations.

Mangelen said the accomplishments were made possible through the cooperation of local government units, partner agencies, and community members.

He added that Cebu Province remains peaceful due to the visible presence of police officers on the streets and the support of officials from municipalities, cities, and barangays. (AYB)