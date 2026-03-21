Anti-graft office probe sought in landfill deaths

A CEBUANO taxpayer filed a supplemental and amended complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman–Visayas seeking an investigation into the Jan. 8, 2026 garbage landslide at the Binaliw landfill in Cebu City that killed 36 people.

In a letter dated March 16 addressed to Deputy Ombudsman Dante Vargas, complainant Crisologo Saavedra Jr. reiterated allegations against officials of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and its Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7, as well as landfill operator Arnold Espinoza.

The complaint supplements a case filed on March 6 and a separate request for a parallel investigation submitted to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7 on March 9.

Saavedra said DENR-EMB 7 officials and the landfill operator face liability for violations of Republic Act (RA) 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and Presidential Decree 1586, which established the Philippine Environmental Impact System that requires projects likely to cause significant environmental damage to secure and Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC). He cited gross negligence and collusion.

The complaint centers on the operation of the landfill in Barangay Binaliw. Saavedra said the facility operated as an open pit dumpsite for eight years despite holding an ECC for a sanitary landfill.

The ECC, identified as ECC-R07-0010 and issued on Nov. 8, 2017, covered the ARN Central materials recovery facility and Sanitary Landfill Project.

Saavedra said the facility accumulated millions of tons of untreated garbage in a limited area instead of complying with sanitary landfill standards. He said the facility lacked leachate collection systems, drainage systems, gas control mechanisms and protective liners. These conditions led to the garbage landslide on Jan. 8, the complaint said.

The landslide occurred in Sitio Kainsikan and buried houses and residents. Authorities confirmed 36 deaths and several injuries.

Saavedra said the incident was preventable and resulted from overcapacity and unsafe conditions rather than natural events.

Named respondents include former EMB 7 director Ma. Victoria Abrera, EMB officials Ranzel Dioko and John Kiamko and personnel of the Cebu City Office of the Building Official.

Saavedra identified Espinoza as the owner of the landfill project. He said Espinoza managed the landfill for five years, while Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. handled operations for three years prior to the landslide. Saavedra said the ECC remained under Espinoza’s name because existing violations prevented a transfer.

The complaint also raised public health risks. Saavedra said toxic leachate from untreated garbage contaminated rivers and water sources linked to the Lusaran water system. He said the contamination affects consumers in Cebu City, Mandaue, Talisay, Consolacion and Lapu-Lapu.

The complaint cited risks from methane gas generated by decomposing waste.

Saavedra urged authorities to hold those responsible accountable for the deaths. He called for the treatment of leachate and environmental rehabilitation.

Copies of the complaint were furnished to Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Executive Secretary Ralph Recto and NBI 7 Director Jose Ermie Monsanto. / CAV