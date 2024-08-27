Anti-Mendicancy Board gets new chief after death of woman while giving birth

THE Anti-Mendicancy Board has a new head following the incident involving a 35-year-old woman who died while giving birth on a sidewalk in Cebu City.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has appointed Dr. Lucille Mercado as the new chairperson of the board whose main task is the safekeeping of street dwellers, one of which was Mary Ann Tapos who died after giving birth to a stillborn on a sidewalk on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.

The appointment was announced during a press conference at the Casino de Español in Cebu City on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Mercado, who is also the head of Cebu City Anti-Indecency Board, replaced Kristian “Ian” Hassamal.

Garcia said there is a need to address the issues faced by street dwellers, stating that he will meet with the Anti-Mendicancy Board to provide directives on improving the care provided to this

vulnerable population.

“Bisag ako, like you, daghan kaayo kog makita sa atong palibot nga what you call street dwellers (Even I, like you, see a lot of what you call street dwellers around us),” said Garcia.

He highlighted the importance of considering various factors contributing to homelessness, including family relationships, employment, and mental health.

Social workers will accompany street dwellers to assess their needs and provide immediate assistance. Garcia also mentioned the possibility of helping non-residents return to their home provinces.

Garcia said if the street dwellers are not originally from Cebu City, the City Government will assist them in returning to their respective provinces and offer help in resolving any issues they may have with their families.

The acting mayor acknowledged that the problem on street dwellers is complex and expressed his commitment to finding comprehensive solutions.

In an earlier report, Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) head Portia Basmayor said a temporary housing facility in Barangay Taptap had been established for street dwellers.

The DSWS provides food, livelihood opportunities, and transportation assistance for those wishing to return home.

However, Basmayor noted that some individuals continue to live on the streets despite having homes, preferring to beg in the city.

The Taptap facility currently has 19 vacant rooms for families, and renovations are ongoing to improve its livability.

The City Government has allocated a budget for food and livelihood training for the street dwellers. / JPS