Anti-Mendicancy Board undergoes revamp

CEBU City’s Anti-Mendicancy Board is undergoing a revamp after the death of a street dweller on the sidewalk after she refused medical treatment offered to her.

New board members and chairperson are set to be installed, said Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia in a press conference on Monday, August 19, 2024, at the Cebu City Hall.

Garcia said that he is doing this revamping to the board in order to look at the problems well, such as those of pregnant street dwellers.

He said this revamping is for them to give solutions to the problem and to provide recommendations.

Garcia promised to give a more concrete picture of the solution after he gets to talk with the new Anti-Mendicancy Board.