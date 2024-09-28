Anti-OSAEC ordinance pushed

A MEASURE that aims to curb online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC) has been proposed before the Lapu-Lapu City Council.

City Councilor Annabeth Cuizon said her proposed ordinance entitled the “Anti-Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (Osaec) Ordinance,” seeks to combat the rise of online sexual abuse of children while addressing the specific cultural context and needs locally.

Cuizon said that with national laws in place crafting a local ordinance will set clear guidelines that suit community needs and empower local government units with the necessary regulations.

“We haven’t had any rescue incidents in Lapu-Lapu, and I want to ensure it stays that way. It’s important to be aware that these issues exist,” said Cuizon in a mix of Cebuano and English on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.

“Our goal is prevention. We want to be proactive so that if something does happen, we are prepared and know how to respond effectively,” she added.

The proposed ordinance is in accordance with national laws, specifically Republic Act (RA) 11930 also known as the Anti-Osaec and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act and RA 11862, or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking Act of 2022.

Institutionalized programs, guidelines

Under the proposed ordinance, a multi-disciplinary team composed of a social worker, police officer or investigator, and licensed physician will facilitate the video in-depth disclosure interview of a child victim.

Cuizon said the primary purpose of the recording is to spare the survivor from having to relive their experience repeatedly during interviews.

She said this initiative prioritizes the child’s safety and well-being while maintaining confidentiality.

The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office headquarters interview room for women and children will serve as the location of the child-friendly safe room.

Other salient points of the draft ordinance are the proposed mandatory creation and implementation of programs and services, such as counseling, free legal assistance, educational support, medical and psychological services, and livelihood training.

Penalties

Under the proposed measure, offenders will be fined between P3,000 and P5,000 and required to attend mandatory OSAEC seminars.

Those committing a third offense will face imprisonment.

Businesses violating the ordinance will face penalties, including suspension of permits for the first and second offenses and revocation for the third.

Offenses include accessing or distributing child sexual abuse material, grooming, live-streaming abuse, and sextortion.

A public hearing on Sept. 24 included non-governmental organizations and the local children’s council.

The next meeting will involve the Lapu-Lapu City Association of Barangay Councils, and the final hearing will include police and stakeholders.

Cuizon aims to enact the Anti-OSAEC Ordinance by November, in time for Children’s Month. / DPC