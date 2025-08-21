'Anti-sardinas' drive nets 5 drivers

AT LEAST five modern public utility vehicle (MPUV) drivers were apprehended on July 8, 2025, in Cebu for violating passenger capacity limits under the anti-sardinas policy of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) carried out the apprehensions on orders from Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon, who earlier said the measure was needed to curb the dangerous overloading of public utility vehicles.

The apprehensions were divulged to SunStar Cebu on Thursday, Aug. 21, by Eduardo Montealto Jr., director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board

(LTFRB) 7.

Montealto said commuters reported the violations. He said most of the apprehended drivers operate along the Talisay–IL Corso route during peak hours.