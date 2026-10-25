Anton Vinzon, Chanty Videla star in ‘Barangay Love Stories’

Have you ever fallen in love with your best friend?

On October 24, “Barangay Love Stories,” hosted by Papa Dudut, explores friendship, love and second chances in a story about unspoken feelings and the possibility of romance.

The episode follows PJ (Anton Vinzon), a charming, carefree young man who is secretly in love with his best friend, Ericka (Chanty Videla).

Ericka is a hardworking supermarket cashier who dreams of meeting a kind, reliable and responsible man. However, PJ is not her type because he is unemployed, lacks direction in life and fears commitment.

When Ericka discovers that her boyfriend, John Paul (Mad Ramos), has been deceiving her, PJ steps in and offers to pretend to be her boyfriend.

Hoping to win Ericka’s heart, PJ looks for a job and begins to take responsibility for his life. However, complications arise in their relationship. Will PJ be able to regain Ericka’s trust and win her heart? / TRC S