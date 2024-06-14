AP Thermal Business Group Commits P69 Million for CSR Projects

ABOITIZPOWER Thermal Business Group (AP Thermal) committed a total of P69 million for its corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects across its partner local government units (LGUs) and communities nationwide.

This commitment underscores the company’s role not only as the leading power provider in the Philippines but also as a dedicated partner in nation-building and community empowerment. In partnership with Aboitiz Foundation Inc., AP Thermal will implement a total of 87 CSR projects this year through its eight thermal power plants strategically located across the country.

These projects were developed in collaboration and consultation with local communities, government units, and relevant agencies, focusing on critical areas such as education, health and disaster resilience. / PR