Apec energy ministers seek investment as demand rises

ENERGY ministers from Asia-Pacific economies called for greater investment and regional cooperation to strengthen energy security as rising demand from artificial intelligence, data centers, electric vehicles and wider electrification reshapes energy markets.

In a joint statement after their Sept. 10-11, 2026, meeting in Beijing, the ministers said Apec economies, which account for more than half of global energy demand, face a rapidly changing energy landscape marked by market volatility, technological advances and supply-chain risks.

They encouraged timely investment in energy supply and infrastructure, while

maintaining a diverse mix of energy sources and strengthening supply channels.

The ministers also backed closer cooperation on energy supply chains, including information-sharing, risk assessment, strategic reserves, cybersecurity and protection of critical infrastructure.

They said power systems must be capable of meeting growing demand while maintaining reliability through

adequate firm capacity, flexible and dispatchable resources and energy storage.

The ministers also endorsed recommendations to deepen cooperation between the energy and AI sectors. Apec’s Energy Working Group was tasked with establishing a group focused on the relationship between AI and energy, while economies were encouraged to coordinate energy and computing infrastructure planning.

Digital technologies, including AI-enabled grid monitoring, management and power dispatch, were also promoted, alongside measures to address cybersecurity risks.

On clean energy, the ministers recognized the growing share of renewables in the Apec energy mix but said conventional energy and storage technologies remain important for grid stability.

They reaffirmed Apec’s goals of doubling the share of renewable energy from 2010 levels by 2030 and reducing energy intensity by 45 percent from 2005 levels by 2035.

The ministers said economies could pursue those goals through different pathways based on domestic circumstances and priorities.

They also supported stronger energy trade and investment, including cross-border flows of energy products, technologies, equipment and services and efforts to strengthen supply chains for critical minerals.

The meeting was held under China’s 2026 Apec chairmanship and chaired by Wang Hongzhi, administrator of China’s National Energy Administration. / KOC