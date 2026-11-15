Apec growth seen at 3.4% in 2026

THE Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) region is expected to grow 3.4 percent in 2026, up from an earlier forecast of 3.2 percent, as strong technology investments and trade support economic activity despite rising energy costs and geopolitical tensions.

Growth is projected to slow to 3.1 percent in 2027 as economic pressures mount, according to the latest report by the Apec Policy Support Unit.

Merchandise trade has supported expansion, with export values surging 22.5 percent year on year in the first half of 2026, compared with 6.5 percent a year earlier. Export volumes increased 10.8 percent, driven largely by strong semiconductor demand.

However, trade growth could weaken amid geopolitical disruptions and trade policy uncertainty. Export volumes of goods and services are forecast to expand 6.9 percent in 2026 before slowing to 3.8 percent in 2027.

Rising energy prices are adding to inflationary pressures. Since July 2026, crude oil prices have climbed 35.9 percent, liquefied natural gas prices 40.2 percent and coal prices 14 percent, increasing costs for businesses and households.

Inflation is projected at 3.2 percent in 2026 before easing to 2.8 percent in 2027. More than a third of Apec economies have

recently raised benchmark interest rates to contain price pressures.

“Higher energy and food prices are squeezing household purchasing power and increasing business costs,” said Rhea Crisologo Hernando, an analyst at the Apec Policy Support Unit.

The report also warned that higher sovereign bond yields and public debt, projected at 108 percent to 112 percent of gross domestic product in the near term, could limit governments’ capacity to respond to economic shocks.

Meanwhile, economies with limited infrastructure, financial resources and skilled workers risk missing out on productivity gains from technology investments.

“Technology investment offers opportunities for productivity growth, but the benefits are not guaranteed or equally shared,” said Eldo Simanjuntak, a researcher at the Apec Policy Support Unit.

The report urged economies to diversify investments and energy sources, maintain open trade and strengthen regional cooperation to sustain growth and build resilience against external shocks. / KOC