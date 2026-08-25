Apec pushes agri-food innovation

ECONOMIES in the Asia Pacific are pushing for greater investment in agricultural technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and resilient supply chains as they seek to strengthen food security amid climate risks, trade disruptions and persistent food loss and waste.

Food security ministers from the 21 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) economies called for an “innovation-led transformation” of agri-food systems at the 11th APEC Food Security Ministerial Meeting in Hangzhou, China on Aug. 25, 2026.

The ministers said innovation and digitalization should play a central role in improving agricultural productivity, resource efficiency and resilience. They endorsed principles for strengthening food systems resilience through innovation and digitalization, including the use of AI and advances in agricultural biotechnology.

They also urged sustained investment in agricultural research and development, while encouraging cooperation among governments, private companies, research institutions and farmers to expand the adoption of new technologies.

The ministers said the Asia-Pacific, a major global hub for food production and consumption, continues to face pressures from extreme weather, natural hazards,

supply chain disruptions and high levels of food loss and waste.

They called for stronger food value chains and greater use of technology, data, improved management practices and public-private partnerships to cut food losses from production and post-harvest handling to storage, processing, logistics, retail and consumption.

Trade was also identified as a key pillar of food security. Apec economies committed to advancing measures that support open, transparent and resilient agri-food trade, including digitalization, logistics, supply chain management and science- and risk-based standards for animal and plant disease control.

The ministers also encouraged policies that promote agricultural investment, saying investment can create new markets, strengthen regional value chains and improve the competitiveness of agri-food sectors.

Rural development was likewise highlighted as critical to food security. Economies were encouraged to improve rural infrastructure and public services, promote agri-food development and expand access to digital technologies and innovation to help raise farmer incomes and strengthen rural economies.

The ministers also recognized the role of fisheries and aquaculture in food security, jobs and nutrition, calling for stronger fisheries management, action against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, and greater cooperation on sustainable aquaculture and marine ecosystem protection.

The meeting was chaired by Chinese Agriculture and Rural Affairs Minister Zhang Zhu, with participation from the Apec Business Advisory Council, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the World Food Program.

Apec said the 12th Apec Ministerial Meeting on Food Security will be held in Viet Nam in 2027. / KOC