FILIPINO professionals could gain access to more overseas employment opportunities following efforts by the 21 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) economies to recognize professional qualifications across the region.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro said Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) could make it easier for Filipino professionals to work in other Apec economies by reducing the need to repeat education or training requirements imposed by host countries.

“Under MRA, the education of the Filipino will be accredited/recognized by Apec member states,” Lazaro said in a Palace news release.

During the 33rd Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. called for greater mutual recognition of professional qualifications to allow skills and talent to move more freely across the region.

“We call for greater mutual recognition of qualifications, so that skills and talent can move across our region as freely as goods and services,” Marcos said.

Lazaro said Filipino professionals previously had to meet additional educational requirements under the laws of their intended host countries before they could practice their professions, potentially delaying their employment overseas.

The Professional Regulation Commission reported 5,851,893 registered professionals in the Philippines as of Dec. 31, 2025.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the recognition arrangement could help qualified Filipinos pursue overseas careers sooner and provide financial support to their families earlier.

The initiative is part of Apec’s broader priorities on openness, innovation and cooperation, covering areas such as food and energy security, small businesses, transportation, tourism, human resources and public health. / PNA