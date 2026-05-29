Apl.de.ap backs watershed rehab

Summary:

Grammy Award-winning artist Apl.de.ap joined the Handuraw Panaw Project launch in Cebu on Thursday, May 28, 2026, to support environmental advocacy, watershed restoration, and community sustainability initiatives.

The project, partnering with Omste Ventures, focuses on collaborative agroforestry, reforestation, and regenerative agriculture to help local farmers generate additional income while improving soil quality.

Apl.de.ap met with Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival to align goals regarding tree planting, composting, watershed restoration, and providing direct support for agricultural workers.

GRAMMY Award-winning artist Apl.de.ap said his passion for agriculture and environmental advocacy stems from his childhood experiences growing up in poverty in Pampanga, as he joined the launch of the Handuraw Panaw Project in Cebu on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

“Before I started my career in music and awards and headlines, I was just a kid from a small town called Sapang Bato in Pampanga and I grew up in poverty,” he said.

The artist, whose real name is Allan Pineda Lindo recalled growing up without electricity, using kerosene lamps at night, delivering water to help support his family, and working in the fields alongside his grandfather. He shared that he grew up legally blind and struggled through school before moving to the US through an adoption support program, where he later co-founded the Black Eyed Peas.

“That’s where I learned the value of hard work, soil, and food,” Apl.de.ap said.

Despite his global success, the Covid-19 pandemic pushed him to reconnect with farming and sustainability efforts.

“During the pandemic, I started growing things around the house, survival mode, and then the idea clicked. I took the opportunity to go back to my roots and go back into farming,” he said.

His environmental advocacy further developed after learning about global soil degradation and sustainable farming practices, which led his team to explore biochar technology and agroforestry projects in the Philippines. According to Apl.de.ap, their initiatives aim to help farmers generate additional income while improving soil quality through crops such as coconut, moringa, cacao, and coffee.

“Farmers grow our food, but they’re invisible to the system,” he said.

Watershed restoration

The Handuraw Panaw Project, in partnership with Omste Ventures, focuses on watershed restoration, environmental conservation, and community-based sustainability initiatives in Cebu.

During the event, Handuraw Panaw Project steward Sarah Queblatin described the initiative as a “leadership journey, learning journey, and living lab” aimed at bringing together communities, universities, environmental advocates, and local governments. Queblatin said the project seeks to strengthen ecosystem leadership and promote collaborative environmental action through learning sites, agroforestry, watershed restoration, and sustainable community practices.

She added that the initiative also aims to support existing environmental groups and develop partnerships focused on reforestation, biodiversity protection, and regenerative agriculture. The project is designed as a long-term collaboration involving local stakeholders, environmental organizations, academic institutions, and government partners.

Meanwhile, Apl.de.ap met with Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival earlier in the day to discuss shared environmental advocacies involving tree planting, composting, watershed restoration, and support for agricultural workers.

“Well, come to find out we have the same goals,” Apl.de.ap said. “What we have in common is to protect our environment, help our farmers grow,” he added.

The artist said the collaboration marks the beginning of broader efforts focused on soil restoration, environmental sustainability, and encouraging younger generations to appreciate agriculture. / April Vince Villacorta & Jasmine Vergantiños, CNU Interns