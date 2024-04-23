APO Alpha Mu Chapter helps 26 families in Guindaruhan

MEMBERS of the Alpha Phi Omega (APO) Alpha Mu Chapter at the University of San Carlos in Cebu City conducted a community outreach in Guindaruhan, a mountain village in Minglanilla, Cebu.

The APO fraternity and sorority members gave in-kind donations to 26 farming families composed of at least 100 individuals on April 14, 2024.

In a statement, APO said their donations were aimed to help the farmers amid the adverse effects of the El Niño phenomenon.

APO said it chose Guindaruhan as its recipient after one of its members doing field work in the barangay noticed the plight of farmers and their families.

The organization thanked its sponsors for their donations and members for spending time in delivering these to the village.