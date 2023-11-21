APO brings 50th anniversary show to Cebu

THE legendary APO Hiking Society is bringing its highly acclaimed 50th anniversary concert to Cebu in Tambuli Seaside Resort and Spa on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

On the heels of a successful run of shows in America, the OPM musical icons will be embarking on a sort of homecoming for this return to Cebu.

“Cebu was the city that really first accepted us,” mused member Boboy Garovillo in an exclusive interview with Sunstar Cebu.

“It was in 1974 when we played the auditorium in the University of San Carlos — that was the first time we experienced people screaming when we were introduced,” he reminisced. “The song that they liked was in English called ‘Softly’.”

Since then, APO has gone on to record 27 albums that spawned numerous hits such as “Panalangin,” “When I Met You,” “Batang-bata Ka Pa,” “Ewan,” “Pumapatak Ang Ulan,” “American Junk,” “Nakapagtataka” and “Awit Ng Barkada,” to name a few.

While its recordings have been the soundtrack to many people’s lives, it is in the group’s live performances where it takes its audiences to another place because of the members’ humorous banter, crowd interaction and unexpected surprises. And for as long as APO has toured its music, Cebu has always been in its itinerary.

“Cebu is a home away from home,” said Garovillo citing their deeply rooted Cebuano ties mostly through their departed bandmate Danny Javier who went to school in Cebu. In past Cebu shows, Javier would win over the crowd by joking in Cebuano while portraying his bandmates Garovillo and Jim Paredes as clueless buffoons who could not understand him.

Garovillo, who was born in Dipolog and has maternal roots in Dumaguete, can actually speak Bisaya but would just play along to Javier’s jokes because of the audience impact it elicited. “No one jokes like Danny,” he confessed while still promising that this APO show will still be enjoyable.

While APO are now a duo with Garovillo and Paredes, they are bringing in a full band complete with backup singers for this anniversary show to make it an authentic live musical experience. Javier will also be with them in spirit through the songs.

There will be only 10 rows setup in the grand ballroom of Tambuli, ensuring that everyone will have an up-close vantage point of these OPM icons. Cocktails and drinks will be served before the show, giving the attendees the opportunity to sample a culinary treat from the Sunstar Best of Cebu Resort of the Year - Tambuli Seaside Resort and Spa.

The entire concert experience is inclusive of the pre-show cocktails. With limited seating capacity, interested parties are advised to book immediately by calling 236-0888 / 0919-062-4518 or emailing info@tambuliseasideresortandspa.com.