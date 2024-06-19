Apo, solid buys trademarks

ON JUNE 14, 2024, Apo Cement Corp. (Apo) and Solid Cement Corp. (Solid), operating subsidiaries of Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc., executed Agreements for the Assignment of Trademarks with Cemex Innovation Holding Ltd. (CIH), whereby Apo and Solid acquired and purchased from CIH certain trademarks associated with their respective businesses. These trademarks include, among others, “Rizal” and “Island.”

The price at which Apo and Solid will acquire the trademarks is approximately US$8.20 million and $4.35 million, respectively. / PR