Apolinar falls; Plania wins

A WIN in the “Land of the Rising Sun” continues to elude Pete Apolinar as he lost his latest fight in Japan.

Apolinar bowed down to Kaishu Harada by unanimous decision on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

All three judges scored it 80-72 in favor of Harada.

Apolinar dropped to 17-6-1 with 10 knockouts, while Harada remains undefeated at 5-0 with two knockouts.

This was Apolinar’s fourth loss in Japan.

Across the globe, “Magic” Mike Plania scored a third-round stoppage of journeyman Deivi Julio in an activity fight at the Miccosukee Indian Gaming Resort in Miami, Florida.

Plania improved to 31-4 with 18 knockouts, while Julio dropped to 28-17 with 17 knockouts.

Plania is working his way up the super-bantamweight ladder after suffering a third-round knockout loss to current world champion Angelo Leo early this year. / EKA