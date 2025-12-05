Apolinar, Gomez eye reg’l glory

TWO Filipino warriors are gunning for regional titles today, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in two different countries.

Pete Apolinar returns to Japan to challenge undefeated World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific featherweight champion Kenji Fujita at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

The 30-year-old Apolinar is looking for his first win on Japanese soil after losing his first four attempts. He lost to Yoshiki Takei, Hayato Tsutsumi, Matcha Nakagawa, and Kaishu Harada.

Fujita has earned a reputation of being a “Pinoy killer.” Seven of his nine bouts were against Filipinos. He has defeated one-time world title challenger Jeo Santisima, Rodex Piala, Daniel Nicolas, Michael Casama, Ronnie Campos, Joseph Ambo, and Jestine Tesoro.

Fujita won the WBO Asia-Pacific belt with a lopsided unanimous decision over Ambo. He has since successfully defended his belt against Piala, Casama, and South Korean Ha Nok Sim.

Apolinar, once a sparring partner of Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue, has a record of 18-6-1 with 11 knockouts, while Fujita has an unblemished slate of 9-0 with five knockouts.

Over 7,000 miles away from Tokyo, Herlan Gomez tries his luck against former world champion Jason Moloney as they clash for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Australasian bantamweight belt at the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Broadbeach, Australia.

Gomez is eager to bounce back after losing his last outing against Kalolo Amiri by unanimous decision in Tanzania on May 24, 2025. Prior to that loss, Gomez had strung together nine straight wins.

Moloney is also in a dire need of a win if he intends to get back on top. He lost his last two fights against Yoshiki Takei and Tenshin Nasukawa.

Moloney became a world champion in 2023 after winning the vacant WBO bantamweight strap via majority decision against Vincent Astrolabio in the US.

He successfully defended his belt once — a majority decision victory over Saul Sanchez — before losing his title to Takei by unanimous decision last year in Japan.

Gomez is 14-2 with 10 knockouts, while Moloney is 27-4 with 19 knockouts. / EKA