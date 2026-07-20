Apolinar slated to seek glory in Japan anew

AFTER a successful stint in Japan, veteran Pete Apolinar will return to the “Land of the Rising Sun” to challenge world-rated Japanese fighter Shunpei Ohata for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific super-featherweight title on Sept. 26, 2026, at the FujisanMesse in Fuji, Shizuoka.

The 31-year-old Apolinar is fresh from a third-round knockout win over experienced Ryusei Ishii last month, his first victory in Japan after losing his previous five fights there.

A victory over Ohata could earn him a spot in the world rankings.

The 25-year-old Ohata is currently ranked No. 10 by the WBO in the super-featherweight division, which is currently ruled by Mexican champion Emanuel Navarrete.

A highly-touted prospect, Ohata is riding on a six-fight winning streak.

Since suffering his lone defeat in 2023, Ohata has been on an impressive run, defeating former world title challenger Karoon Jarupianlerd, Filipino boxer Rhonvex Capuloy, Chinese pugs Baomi Chen and Shun Cai Hou, and Japanese prospects Ei Go and Reo Saito.

Ohata’s last fight was in March, when he demolished Saito to snag the WBO Asia-Pacific belt.

Apolinar holds a win-loss-draw record of 20-7-1 with 13 knockouts, while Ohata has an impressive slate of 8-1 with five knockouts. / EKA